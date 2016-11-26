Letters threatening genocide, praising Trump sent to mosques

0:58 5 things to do to prep for a hurricane Pause

0:37 Pregame confrontation between Carolina, Clemson

12:20 Frank Martin, players recap victory over Syracuse

2:34 USC QB Jake Bentley: 'I want to be the best teammate I can be'

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

1:21 Gamecocks commit Jake Bentley and his family of quarterbacks

0:28 Carolina-Clemson: The Rivalry Continues

2:07 Muschamp explains QB decision process, but 'Who says we're making a change?'

1:03 Russ Meekins discusses the USC Development Foundation's work