Why Ohio State is telling students to ‘run hide fight’ from active shooter

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease? Pause

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:13 Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word

9:50 Gamecocks wrap a win over Louisville

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

2:01 AJ Turner: End-game actions from Clemson did not sit well with USC

0:37 Pregame confrontation between Carolina, Clemson