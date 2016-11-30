National

November 30, 2016 6:12 AM

2 Philadelphia police officers bitten, suspect arrested

Authorities have accused a man of biting two Philadelphia police officers.

Police say the officers approached the man suspected of breaking into a car around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the man punched, kicked and head-butted the officers before biting their hands and arms. Small says the skin was broken so the male and female officers were taken to a hospital so their wounds could be thoroughly cleaned.

The 32-year-old suspect faces aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges. His name has not been released.

