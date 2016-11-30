Now you don’t need an internet connection to watch Netflix

If you’ll be traveling this holiday season, have no fear: Your favorite Netflix shows can now come with you on the airplane.
The online streaming company announced Wednesday that certain shows and movies will now be available for download so they can be watched later without an internet connection.
Initially resistant to offering a way for show bingers to watch House of Cards and Orange is the New Black offline, Netflix’s decision comes more than a year after Amazon Prime started allowing subscribers to watch content offline.
To access the new service, you need to update your Netflix app and look for the download icon by your favorite conent. You can also search Netflix shows and movies by availability for offline viewing. Some of the service’s shows, like the Gilmore Girls revival, Friends and New Girl won’t initially be available. But hits like Narcos and The Crown, as well as Orange is the New Black, can be downloaded.
Netflix advises subscribers to delete one show or movie before they try to download another, because the service has limits on how long it can license the content offline. Users will be able to see how long they have to watch something on the “My Downloads” page. The company told CNNMoney it was working with partners to ensure “the bulk of the content on our service” can be downloaded.
