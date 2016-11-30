Anger and frustration at community meeting after Scott announcement

Anger and frustration spilled out at a community meeting Wednesday afternoon in Belmont, north of uptown, after prosecutors announced that a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer won’t be charged with the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott.
The meeting preceded expected protests Wednesday night. The police-accountability coalition Charlotte Uprising has called for a mass gathering at CMPD headquarters at 6:45 p.m.
Hosted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee, the Belmont meeting was a chance for community members to stand before the news cameras as District Attorney Andrew Murray and lawyers for the Scott family had done earlier in the day.
Rev. Ray McKinnon of South Tryon United Methodist Church said that whether the shooting was legally justified is the wrong question.
“The question is whether that is a valuing of life,” he said. “It is on us all to remember that -- a life was lost, a life that is the embodiment of what is wrong with our broken system. We have to say it is never OK to shoot first and ask questions later.”
But others said conflicts with police run both ways.
“We talk to youth, teaching them options,” said Frederick Adams of the group The M.E.N. The group’s advice to avoiding confrontations with police? “Follow the directions of that officer and it’s less likely that something will happen.”
Added Shaun Corbett, who owns a North Tryon Street barbershop: “It boils down to fear on both sides. We’re all afraid, and it’s up to the community how we get rid of that.”
Scott, 43, a black man, was shot on Sept. 20 when he stepped from a SUV parked outside his University City apartment with a gun and ignored police commands to drop it. The confrontation sparked two nights of riots.
In a statement after Wednesday’s announcement, Scott’s family asked that protests remain peaceful.
“We respectfully ask that you please keep any protests that may occur peaceful,” it said. “Responding to violence with violence is never an appropriate response. This is just one more step in our quest for justice.”
But Charlotte Uprising plans to mass outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters Wednesday evening. Members of the coalition unfurled a banner before the TV cameras at the Belmont meeting: “How to get away with murder: Become a cop.”
The group reacted to city officials’ statements that police are ready for a protest Wednesday night. “We know that’s not likely to have good connotations for what happens tonight,” said Ashley Williams of the coalition.
CMPD officers have been put on alert and will work 12-hour shifts beginning Wednesday in case violent demonstrations occur when the decision is made known.
“CMPD will be staffed appropriately and will communicate any relevant information concerning demonstrations that may have an impact on business,” police spokesman Rob Tufano said by e-mail.
Charlotte Center City Partners urged uptown building managers to take precautions. Among them were to remove or chain down tables, chairs, signs or planters; consider adding private security staff; and tell tenants, employees and guests to be vigilant.
The Mint Museum uptown said on its Facebook page that it would close early at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and reschedule planned programming. The Childress Klein YMCA in the One Wells Fargo building said it would close at 7 p.m.
The Scott shooting drew a crowd of protestors to the scene, and violence erupted overnight and continued into the early morning. It spread to uptown on Sept. 21, where bystanders and police were both injured, one man was fatally shot, and more than 100 people were arrested.
Check back for more on this developing story.
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
Comments