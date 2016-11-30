Protesters march through Charlotte, demanding answers on police shootings

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard Pause

1:20 Reaction to Scott decision

2:20 Charlotte Uprising marches two weeks after police shooting

0:24 District Attorney met with Scott family

1:19 Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott

1:31 Protesters voice their opinions outside CMPD HQ

5:43 Will Muschamp reacts after USC loss to Clemson

0:55 700th win for Irmo basketball coach Tim Whipple

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley