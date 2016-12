Dolly Parton offers $1,000 per month to help homeless Tennessee fire victims

1:51 Trump's White House Pause

1:20 Reaction to Scott decision

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

5:34 The Spirit of South Carolina shines in Governor's speech

3:44 Frank Martin recaps Gamecocks win over Vermont

0:23 Body found in trunk near Columbia College

1:08 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC's final recruiting push for 2017

1:13 Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word

2:33 Cocky Graduates