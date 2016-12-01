Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

Country music legend Dolly Parton says she's establishing The My People Fund to help victims of the wildfires that burned hundreds of homes and businesses in the Great Smoky Mountains area and left seven dead. The fund donate $1,000 each month to Sevier County families who lost their homes. The flames reached the doorstep of Dollywood, the theme park named after Parton, but it was spared any significant damage. Credit: Jeremy Westby/Webster Public Relations - Handout

5 things to do to prep for a hurricane

There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning. Credit: Natalie Fertig

MIAMI: NASA releases 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine

NASA released a 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine created using radar data from the GPM core satellite. On Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT GPM found rainfall occurring at a rate of over 9.9 inches per hour in very powerful storms southwest of Hermine's center of circulation. Cloud tops were reaching heights above 9.9 miles. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

Don't let a text wreck your life

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. This new spot from NHTSA examines the impact a simple text can have on you and those you love. Drivers are encouraged to join the conversation by using the hashtag #justdrive. "If you're texting, you're not driving."

The Unabomber story - 20 years later

April 3, 2016 marks the 20th anniversary of the capture of Theodore Kaczynski, a mathematical prodigy turned domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber. Sam Stanton recounts Kacysnski's past and his deadly ties to Sacramento. CREDITS: Sam Stanton / The Sacramento Bee

VIDEO: Dramatic helicopter crash near Pearl Harbor

A bystander caught on video a helicopter crashing into the ocean near Pearl Harbor on Thursday. The coast guard said that five people were aboard the helicopter. A Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman confirms one victim was in critical condition. CREDITS: Courtesy of Shawn Winrich via YouTube

