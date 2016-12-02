In an instant, a drunk driver can turn everyday routine into horror

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books Pause

0:45 Kamala Harris campaigns for down-ballot Democrats in California

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

5:34 The Spirit of South Carolina shines in Governor's speech

3:06 Swinney on his players going pro, academics

0:23 Body found in trunk near Columbia College

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

0:54 Dabo Swinney and Clemson's 5 goals

1:13 Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word