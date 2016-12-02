In memoriam ad, son shares election news with mom – in the hereafter

3:06 Swinney on his players going pro, academics Pause

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

5:34 The Spirit of South Carolina shines in Governor's speech

0:23 Body found in trunk near Columbia College

0:27 Suspect in St. Andrews motel stabbing caught on camera

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

1:13 Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word