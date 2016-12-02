She was trying to start a Neighborhood Watch. Now she’s dead.

3:06 Swinney on his players going pro, academics Pause

1:13 Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word

5:34 The Spirit of South Carolina shines in Governor's speech

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

0:23 Body found in trunk near Columbia College

1:56 Chad Holbrook on Brandon McIlwain's future with baseball team

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

0:40 Jake Bentley 'handles the moment very well'

0:27 Suspect in St. Andrews motel stabbing caught on camera