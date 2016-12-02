National

December 2, 2016 9:24 PM

Southern California faculty member stabbed and killed on campus, reports say

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

A faculty member at the University of Southern California was stabbed and killed on campus Friday, according to multiple reports out of Los Angeles.

A student is in custody, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Los Angeles Fire Department officials told KTLA.

The victim was 25-years-old male, a spokeswoman for the fire department told NBC Los Angeles.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

View more video

Nation & World Videos