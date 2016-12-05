N.C. man who stormed pizzeria over hoax story has drug, alcohol record

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home' Pause

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

3:06 Swinney on his players going pro, academics

0:29 Panda tumbles around in D.C. snow

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns'

1:47 Idaho-made ornaments will add sparkle to U.S. Capitol Christmas tree