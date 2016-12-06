NC man set fires on tribal lands, then got paid to put them out

1:21 "Amazing" PAALS Service dogs graduate Pause

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

1:59 Trump's White House

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

0:45 Muschamp addresses racism allegation

1:20 Will Muschamp reflects on progress in first season

0:23 Body found in trunk near Columbia College

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina