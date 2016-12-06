Next for NC Gov. McCrory, who lost his re-election bid: A meeting with Trump

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley Pause

0:28 Nursery Road alementary School Teacher honored with Milken Award

0:45 Muschamp addresses racism allegation

1:20 Will Muschamp reflects on progress in first season

0:23 Body found in trunk near Columbia College

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

1:21 "Amazing" PAALS Service dogs graduate

1:07 Reaction: Gamecocks headed to Birmingham Bowl

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor