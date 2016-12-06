Injured veteran can’t work without his service dog, so Lowe’s hired them both

1:59 Trump's White House Pause

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

0:45 Muschamp addresses racism allegation

0:28 Nursery Road alementary School Teacher honored with Milken Award

0:23 Body found in trunk near Columbia College

1:20 Will Muschamp reflects on progress in first season

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:21 "Amazing" PAALS Service dogs graduate

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina