These researchers shared a report with a state official. The reply was unprintable.

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

2:50 Heisman Trophy winner Salaam found dead in Colo. park

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

11:03 Trump thanks supporters at Fayetteville rally

1:25 Bond hearing for woman accused in hit-and -run death of Benedict basketball player