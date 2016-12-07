What is a hero? Kennedy Space Center exhibit explores answers to that question

11:03 Trump thanks supporters at Fayetteville rally Pause

1:55 USCGC Tiger served at Pearl Harbor, used as floating hull at Tyee Marina

1:23 A Pearl Harbor survivor shares his story

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

1:25 Bond hearing for woman accused in hit-and -run death of Benedict basketball player

1:19 Brookland-Cayce staying loose heading into lower state championship

5:10 Dawn Staley talks to Tip-Off Club