Tragic accident brings cheerleaders from many schools together in a show of support

During the moment of silence before last week’s Texas high school football playoff game between Munday and Iraan, Jessica Toliver prayed that everybody inside Colorado City’s stadium would have a safe journey home.
Then the Munday Moguls’ cheerleading coach had a foreboding thought.
“So many people travel to games all the time, and everyone always gets back safely,” she recalled.
Hours after that pregame reflection, Toliver was driving Munday’s six cheerleaders home in the rain when Kayla Taylor received a call from her mother with harrowing news.
There had been a wreck and serious injuries. It involved the same cheerleaders the Moguls had just shook hands with. Within an instant, the demeanor inside their vehicle had changed.
The small activity bus, which was carrying six Iraan cheerleaders and two cheerleader sponsors, was hit on Interstate 20 near Big Spring, said Iraan-Sheffield School District Superintendent Kevin Allen.
A semitractor-trailer, traveling eastbound on I-20, lost control trying to avoid hitting a car that had slammed its brakes, said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Oscar Villarreal. The semitrailer then veered across the center median and entered the westbound lanes of I-20, hitting the bus.
Cheerleader sponsor Elizabeth Pope of Iraan was killed. She also ran a computer lab in the district's elementary school, Allen said. Seven other people were injured. Most had been released from area hospitals by Thursday.
The tragic events of Dec. 2 shook a small Texas community to its core, but it also was a punch to the gut of the cheerleaders and high school football fans across the state.
That’s why Munday’s cheerleaders planned to drive to Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium on Friday night to cheer on the same team that eliminated their Moguls the week before. Petrolia and Archer City cheerleaders will also be joining dozens of other high schools to show their support in a time of need. More than 600 cheerleaders were expected, including some from New Mexico, KTXS-TV reported.
“It was a reality check of life. A high school game is not really that important,” Toliver said on Tuesday before she drove to Wichita Falls to pick up red and black bows for the special occasion. “Cheerleading is just like coaching my volleyball team. There are lots of hours spent jam-packed in a suburban.”
Friday’s movement was started by Starla Warren, a cheer coach at Crane and an Iraan alum. She created a Facebook page called “BRAVE Strong Cheerleaders” and asked surrounding cheer coaches to bring their girls to Iraan’s state semifinal against Wellington.
Warren’s post pleading for support was shared nearly 2,000 times, reaching all portions of the state and trickling down to communities like Petrolia and Archer City.
When Sonya Oliver found out about the accident that killed 52-year-old cheer sponsor Liz Pope and sent a few girls to a Lubbock hospital, it had a profound impact on the Archer City cheer coach.
“For me, there’s such a special bond between a cheer coach and her girls,” Oliver said. “It broke my heart that those girls lost someone so special to them.”
Petrolia cheer coach Andra Taylor hails from Idalou, a West Texas power that’s known for its overwhelming community support. She will be escorting 10 girls plus some moms and boyfriends to Abilene with the Petrolia school district’s blessing.
“It’s going to be a very emotional game,” Taylor said. “I had to call Iraan’s school and talked to a secretary, and it was a very difficult phone call to make. We both got a little choked up.”
The irony isn’t lost on the coaches and sponsors who’ve often driven hours across the state to attend an event. “This could have happened to us” was a refrain uttered both locally and regionally this week.
Toliver said she and her husband Jeffery – a Munday football coach who drove the team bus home – went out of their way to wish each other safety after Friday’s game, something they never do.
Oliver, whose girls pulled together during her husband’s leukemia battle last year, said Friday will be a powerful opportunity for strangers to show love and support for others even if hundreds of miles separate them.
“Just because they’re not a district school or they’re not our friends, everybody needs help,” Oliver said. “If we were in their shoes, it’d be nice for someone to do this for us. As sad as this situation is, the girls are excited to help somebody.”
The Associated Press contributed.
