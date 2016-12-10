His wife’s surprise will send them on their first big trip in 30 years: The Rose Bowl

1:57 Boy says Santa shamed him by telling him to 'lay off the burgers and fries' Pause

2:13 Highlights: Brookland-Cayce vs. Dillon, state semifinals

1:52 Video shows Dylann Roof confessing to Charleston church shooting

2:13 Dylann Roof on Charleston shooting: 'Somebody had to do something'

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

14:02 Gamecocks commit Damani Staley senior highlights

1:54 Five Points Preachers

0:59 Highlights: Dutch Fork touchdown drive against Fort Dorchester

1:24 What Shawn Elliott leaving means for the South Carolina Gamecocks