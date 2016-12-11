National

December 11, 2016 1:14 PM

Usually, Mark the Shark’s catches get weighed in pounds. This one gets weighed in kilos

By David J. Neal

MIAMI

A yellow rectangular bundle bobbing in waters two miles off Miami theoretically could be anything. Trash? Clothes? Something jettisoned by rafters needing to shed cargo weight? Wayward Amazon shipment?

But, come on. You know what longtime Miami charter fisherman Mark Quartiano (“Mark the Shark”) and his fishing party happened upon Wednesday.

A kilo of cocaine.

 

HERE&#39;S WHAT A KILO OF COCAINE LOOKS LIKE ON THE OCEAN ! #ONLYINMIAMI

A video posted by THE SHARK HUNTER (@marktheshark) on

While on an outing with University of Miami students Wednesday, Quartiano spotted the floating bundle, hauled it in and contacted the U.S. Coast Guard. He said the Coast Guard nonchalantly collected the bale and left.

Quartiano said he used to run into the bales of marijuana colloquially called “square grouper” during Miami’s cocaine cowboys days of the 1970s and 1980s (younger folks probably know “square grouper” and “cocaine cowboys” more as titles of director Billy Corben‘s documentaries on the era’s drug trade).

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

