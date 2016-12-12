52 million U.S. adults have a medical condition that was uninsurable before Obamacare, new study finds

1:45 Trump campaign calls Putin stronger leader than Obama - Election Rewind Pause

1:40 Witness: Woman hurled brick, set house on fire

1:20 Reaction to Scott decision

2:21 91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job

1:41 Drink and be merry: TX Bourbon line stretches around the block

1:19 University Hill Neighbors concerned after car windows were shot out

1:12 Columbia church now home to historical marker

1:54 Sisters open Lancaster school to train students for truck driving careers

2:13 Dylann Roof on Charleston shooting: 'Somebody had to do something'