Bucket on head, he stole a bunch of pricey pigeons. And fell off a ladder.

1:41 Drink and be merry: TX Bourbon line stretches around the block Pause

0:56 Man stages fake police encounter for surprising marriage proposal

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:04 Kid surprised with WiiU as an early Christmas gift from Best Buy employees

2:02 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

1:59 Tested Batesburg-Leesville squad ready for title game

1:21 Richland County deputies sing "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer."

2:03 South Carolina QB Perry Orth reflects on graduation day