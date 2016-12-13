‘Did the Holocaust happen’? Top search result says no and Google refuses to change it

2:42 Trump's White House Pause

1:41 Drink and be merry: TX Bourbon line stretches around the block

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

1:04 Kid surprised with WiiU as an early Christmas gift from Best Buy employees

1:21 Richland County deputies sing "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer."

2:23 Q&A with South Carolina's Chris Matlock

2:02 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

1:27 Gamecocks going bowling: Muschamp talks game, South Florida

2:03 South Carolina QB Perry Orth reflects on graduation day