December 13, 2016 9:42 PM

Alan Thicke, actor and dad on ’80s sitcom ‘Growing Pains,’ dies at 69

By Chris Barton

Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES

Alan Thicke, an actor best-known for helping set a template for parenting ideals in the ’80s sitcom “Growing Pains,” has died of a heart attack. He was 69.

His death was confirmed with the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday evening by the publicist of his son, pop-soul singer Robin Thicke.

A songwriter and producer during his career in addition to being an actor and presenter, the Canadian-born Thicke had continued to appear in TV roles up through this year, including recent appearances on NBC’s drama “This Is Us” and Netflix’s “Fuller House.”

“Season 2 Fuller House looking good,” read a post on Thicke’s Twitter feed from three hours ago. “I even like the ones I’m not in! #fullerhouse.”

