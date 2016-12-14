U.S. House members want audit of federal dog experiments

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause

2:06 Combating cancer a wreath at a time

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

1:34 Corruption in the South Carolina State House

2:02 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

1:14 USC commit spotlight: Eric Douglas committed to a program, not a coach

1:21 Richland County deputies sing "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer."