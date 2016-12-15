National

December 15, 2016 9:49 PM

Battle of the office supplies: NFL fans mock Thursday night ‘color rush’ uniforms

By Greg Hadley

For the past few seasons, the NFL, in an attempt to capitalize on the wild popularity of alternate uniforms, has attempted to start a new tradition. For every Thursday night game this season, teams wear what are called “Color Rush” uniforms, which are all essentially monochromatic and feature a color the team usually does not wear often.

Some of the resulting looks are better than others, but there seemed to be a broad consensus on social media this past Thursday night that the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks featured two of the worst.

For reference, here is what each team was wearing:

On Twitter and Instagram, reactions were harsh.

