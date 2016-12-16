Big storm hits California, chopper saves homeless and dogs

Quinn Mozdean-Paraskevopoulos, 5, rides down the hill after getting a push from her mother, Heather Mozdean, while playing in the snow Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, near Soda Springs, Calif. Storms are expected to sweep through Northern California Thursday bring rain to the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
A surfer runs to the waves as storm clouds set in on Ocean Beach Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in San Francisco.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Trucker Francisco Gutierrez, from Sacramento, Calif., chains up on I-205, in Wilsonville, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic, causing many commuters to abandon their cars.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
Quinn Mozdean-Paraskevopoulos, 5, carries her snow saucer on her head while playing in the snow Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, near Soda Springs, Calif. Storms are expected to sweep through Northern California Thursday bring rain to the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Peyton Mozdean-Paraskevopoulos, 6, rides down the hill while playing in the snow Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, near Soda Springs, Calif. Storms are expected to sweep through Northern California Thursday bring rain to the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
La Cienega Boulevard, a major arterial route in the Westchester district of Los Angeles, is flooded, likely due to blocked storm drains, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. A late fall storm has drenched California, causing some mud flows, roadway flooding and traffic snarls as it takes parting shots at the south end of the state.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
La Cienega Boulevard, a major arterial route in the Westchester district of Los Angeles, is flooded, likely due to blocked storm drains, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. A late fall storm has drenched California, causing some mud flows, roadway flooding and traffic snarls as it takes parting shots at the south end of the state.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
La Cienega Boulevard, a major arterial route in the Westchester district of Los Angeles, is flooded, likely due to blocked storm drains Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. A late fall storm has drenched California, causing some mud flows, roadway flooding and traffic snarls as it takes parting shots at the south end of the state.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Volunteers with Amnesty International huddle under umbrellas as rain comes down Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in San Jose , Calif. Flash-flood warnings are in effect for southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County. The remote town of Venado, west of Healdsburg, was hit the hardest as the storm moves from the North Bay into San Francisco and the Central Coast.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
A woman covers herself with an umbrella as rain comes down Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. Flash-flood warnings are in effect for southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County. The remote town of Venado, west of Healdsburg, was hit the hardest as the storm moves from the North Bay into San Francisco and the Central Coast.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Pedestrians walk past a puddle at a flooded intersection in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, with a small town in the North Bay receiving nearly seven inches of rain over the last 24-hour period, forecasters said. California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said drivers should take it slow to avoid driving through standing water and losing control.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
A crew works on a flooded intersection in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season has already hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, with a small town in the North Bay receiving nearly seven inches of rain over the last 24-hour period, forecasters said. Flash-flood warnings are in effect for southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County. The remote town of Venado, west of Healdsburg, was hit the hardest as the storm moves from the North Bay into San Francisco and the Central Coast.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
A crew works on a flooded intersection in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season has already hit parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and is expected to bring high tides and strong wind gusts that could snarl the evening commute and cause problems throughout the region, forecasters said.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
A student at Tamalpais High School who declined to be identified paddles his kayak through a flooded area with U.S. Highway 101 in the background Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Mill Valley, Calif. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, with a small town in the North Bay receiving nearly seven inches of rain over the last 24-hour period, forecasters said. Flash-flood warnings are in effect for southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Traffic is diverted around flooded areas Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Mill Valley, Calif. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, with a small town in the North Bay receiving nearly seven inches of rain over the last 24-hour period, forecasters said. Flash-flood warnings are in effect for southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Traffic moves slowly along Interstate 880 Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season has hit parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and is expected to bring high tides and strong wind gusts that could snarl the evening commute and cause problems throughout the region, forecasters said.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Traffic makes its way in heavy rain across the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Sausalito, Calif. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, with a small town in the North Bay receiving nearly seven inches of rain over the last 24-hour period, forecasters said. Flash-flood warnings are in effect for southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A Caltrans trucks blocks off a flooded roadway near U.S. Highway 101 Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Mill Valley, Calif. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, with a small town in the North Bay receiving nearly seven inches of rain over the last 24-hour period, forecasters said. Flash-flood warnings are in effect for southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A commuter parking lot is flooded beneath U.S. Highway 101 Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Mill Valley, Calif. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, with a small town in the North Bay receiving nearly seven inches of rain over the last 24-hour period, forecasters said. Flash-flood warnings are in effect for southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A car sits with its blinkers on in a flooded parking lot Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Mill Valley, Calif. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, with a small town in the North Bay receiving nearly seven inches of rain over the last 24-hour period, forecasters said. Flash-flood warnings are in effect for southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Los Angeles Iron Worker Local 433 member Robert Gutierrez stands under the rain by his truck after it hydroplaned off the road Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, off Los Feliz Blvd in Los Angeles. Rockslides caused by drenching rains have forced closure of about 36 miles of Highway 1 on California's Central Coast. A late fall storm has drenched California, causing some mud flows, roadway flooding and traffic snarls as it takes parting shots at the south end of the state.
Damian Dovarganes
AP Photo
Julian LePelch, left, and a classmate carry their kayaks across a closed street toward a flooded area at Tamalpais High School Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Mill Valley, Calif. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, with a small town in the North Bay receiving nearly seven inches of rain over the last 24-hour period, forecasters said. Flash-flood warnings are in effect for southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Julian LePelch paddles his kayak past a flooded field at Tamalpais High School Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Mill Valley, Calif. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, with a small town in the North Bay receiving nearly seven inches of rain over the last 24-hour period, forecasters said. Flash-flood warnings are in effect for southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County. LePelch is a student at the school.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A Chevrolet Camaro stopped short of crashing into a partially overturned two-trailer dirt-hauling dump truck after it's driver slid, tipped and wound up partially dangling off the ramp from the eastbound 91 freeway to the northbound 55 Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. A late fall storm has drenched California, causing some mud flows, roadway flooding and traffic snarls as it takes parting shots at the south end of the state.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
A tow rig operator runs to his truck with a game plan to help clean up the mess of a two-trailer dirt-hauling dump truck that slid, tipped and wound up partially dangling off the ramp as rescue crews work to help eight people involved in the collision the eastbound 91 freeway to the northbound 55 Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. A late fall storm has drenched California, causing some mud flows, roadway flooding and traffic snarls as it takes parting shots at the south end of the state.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
A fire captain looks at crews below keeping an eye on the trailer on the westbound 91 freeway FasTrak Express lane after the driver of a two-trailer dirt-hauling dump truck slid, tipped and wound up partially dangling off the ramp from the eastbound 91 freeway to the northbound 55 Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. A late fall storm has drenched California, causing some mud flows, roadway flooding and traffic snarls as it takes parting shots at the south end of the state.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Brice Stella shows the bag of puppies he and other county helicopter crew members rescued from an island in the rain-swollen San Gabriel River in El Monte, Calif., Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Flying in stormy conditions, the crew rescued two women, six puppies and four grown dogs from the small island. Stella, a tactical medic, brought each woman up by hoist and then returned for the dogs.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Brice Stella holds one of the puppies he and other county helicopter crew members rescued from an island in the rain-swollen San Gabriel River in El Monte, Calif., Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Flying in stormy conditions, the crew rescued two women, six puppies and four grown dogs from the small island. Stella, a tactical medic, brought each woman up by hoist and then returned for the dogs.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP
High desert winds blew tumbleweeds from an open field several feet high at a home in Victorville, Calif., on Friday, Dec., 16, 2016. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in Southern California on Friday.
The Daily Press via AP
David Pardo
A rainbow stretches across Interstate 15 in Cajon Pass, Calif. on Friday Dec. 16, 2016. A pre-winter storm drenched California with rain and dumped nearly three feet of snow to help bolster the vital Sierra Nevada snowpack but also triggered mud flows, street flooding and the dramatic rescue Friday of two homeless women and 10 dogs from a flooded river island near Los Angeles.
The Daily Press via AP
James Quigg
A car heads eastbound towards Fontana on Lytle Creek Road in the San Bernardino National Forest near Lytle Creek, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. A pre-winter storm drenched California with rain and dumped nearly three feet of snow.
The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via AP
Jennifer Cappuccio Maher
In this photo provided by John Gaps III, a car burns after a collision on rain-slick Interstate 15 just north of San Bernardino, Calif., Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. A late fall storm has drenched California, causing some mud flows, roadway flooding and traffic snarls.
John Gaps III via AP
Heavy machinery is used to remove mud and debris that flowed down slopes previously denuded by wildfires in Duarte, Calif., Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. A late fall storm has drenched California, causing some mud flows, roadway flooding and traffic snarls as it takes parting shots at the south end of the state.
Nick Ut
AP Photo
A sedan is stuck in mud and debris that flowed down slopes previously denuded by wildfires in Duarte, Calif., Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. A late fall storm has drenched California, causing some mud flows, roadway flooding and traffic snarls as it takes parting shots at the south end of the state.
Nick Ut
AP Photo
High desert winds blew tumbleweeds from an open field several feet high covering a home in Victorville, Calif., on Friday, Dec., 16, 2016. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in Southern California on Friday.
The Daily Press via AP
David Pardo
Comments