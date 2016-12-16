Send everyone home for Christmas – nobody's working anyway

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome Pause

1:20 Reaction to Scott decision

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:38 Beloved principal who lost his legs begins journey to walking again

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

5:12 Dawn Staley recaps the Gamecocks' win over Clemson

2:50 Columbia developed Huntstand app mapping bright future for Lanford Holloway

8:46 Victim Felicia Sanders talks about Dylann Roof guilty verdict

0:18 Caravan carrying Dylann Roof exits the Charleston Federal Courthouse