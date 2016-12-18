Pro fisherman catches spotted bass that may break world record

3:29 Mother talks about losing son Pause

6:35 Denied meal at Chili's now veteran forced from home by threats

3:38 We'll be there

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

5:20 Coach Dawn Staley talks about Gamecocks' win over UCLA

1:30 Columbia College Challenges and Advantages

1:05 Gamecocks WR commit Shi Smith discusses big Shrine Bowl

1:08 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC's final recruiting push for 2017

0:48 Dutch Fork celebrates 2016 state championship