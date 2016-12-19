More and more, boomers just say yes to pot, alcohol

1:22 Wreaths across America Pause

0:30 Video: Amazing dunk by Zion Williamson is No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10

6:35 Denied meal at Chili's now veteran forced from home by threats

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

1:05 Electoral College Protesters

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

5:20 Coach Dawn Staley talks about Gamecocks' win over UCLA

1:36 HB2 repeal possible after Charlotte vote

1:49 Fort Dorchester's Joyner gives reason behind announcement date