Surf every day? You bet! This teen’s at 2,000 days and counting

Imagine surfing more than 2,000 days. In. A. Row.
Meg Roh, who’s 18 and lives in San Onofre, California, has been doing just that. Rain or shine, in choppy waves, in the dark of night, even once with a 104 degree fever, nothing has stopped her.
The Orange County Register has been chronicling her quest to surf every day. She passed the 2,000-day mark in November. It started when she was 12, wearing braces and having her stepdad drive her to the beach. Now she drives herself, paddling out at San Onofre or Doheny State Beach.
Her parents laid down the law early, according to a recent interview with CNN. No surfing without good grades. So what did she do? Transcripts show her grade point average is a weighted 4.33. As for college, it should be no surprise her top choices are University of Hawaii, UC Santa Cruz, UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara, CNN reported.
Will she keep up the streak? Maybe. “I really want to travel a bit, go to the snow, and experience life in different places,” she told the Register.
