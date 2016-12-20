Last-minute shoppers take note: Walmart will close stores earlier this Christmas Eve

If you’re planning to buy your Christmas presents at the very last minute this year, you might want to move up your timeline.
Retail giant Walmart will be closing its stores at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24. Walmart has kept its stores open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve in recent years.
“Our associates work hard all year to make this holiday season special for our customers, and we truly appreciate what they do every day. We also know that getting home on Christmas Eve to spend time with families is important,” said Judith McKenna, Walmart’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.
There are more than 5,220 Walmarts in the United States.
Walmart opened its stores at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, in anticipation of Black Friday – the busiest shopping day of the season.
Target stores will be open until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to its website.
Closing times for national retails range from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a list by TheBalance.com.
