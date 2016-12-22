All these kids wanted for Christmas was warm blankets — and hundreds came their way

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals Pause

0:35 Lawyer of Mom arrested makes statement about neighbor accused

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:15 Cayce Public Safety gets new K-9 officer

1:20 Elk sighting in South Carolina caught on video

1:56 S.C. ethics watchdog John Crangle reacts to Merrill's bond hearing