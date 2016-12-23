After 832 days in foster care, this 3-year-old’s adoption will melt your heart

A 3-year-old boy’s adoption story is garnering plenty of attention this holiday season.
Michael Brown spent 832 in foster care, but on Dec. 20 he officially was adopted by single mom Tara Montgomery in Arizona. Her daughter Dezhianna Brown posted photos from the adoption on Twitter and more than 139,000 people liked them and 55,000 retweeted them.
Forever Family❤️ #Adopted pic.twitter.com/Ql8LpiknPA— dae (@daaebrown) December 20, 2016
Officially adopted We love you Michael. pic.twitter.com/iw9dllBYWv— jordae (@jordaebrown) December 20, 2016
“I didn’t expect for so many people to see my post,” Dezhianna told BuzzFeed. “It’s amazing how many people share the same experiences with my family.”
Montgomery told ABC News that Michael was placed with her family on Valentine’s Day in 2015. They were his third foster family.
“As a single parent, I was not looking to adopt, just to help kids during transition,” she said.
But when plans to reunite Michael with his biological mother fell through, Montgomery said she felt his adoption was “meant to be.”
Her daughters have the last name Brown and, as many on social media have pointed out, Michael even looks a lot like his adoptive sisters.
@jordaebrown the boy kinda resembles you— Meg✨ (@assirrocm_) December 23, 2016
According to the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, more than 415,000 children are in the U.S. foster care system each day. More than 100,000 of the children are eligible for adoption.
“If this can inspire just one person to make a difference in the life of a child, we are happy,” Montgomery told The Huffington Post.
