High school students train abandoned dogs — and give them a second chance at life

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement Pause

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:19 Birmingham Bowl report: USC offense will have to keep up with potent USF team

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

0:43 Three shot, one dead in Arthurtown near Shop Road

1:04 Food, holiday cheer abound at annual Saint Peter's Catholic Church Christmas Day feast

0:34 There is no other feeling like gameday in Williams-Brice Stadium

1:49 USC turns full focus to bowl, eyes bounce-back game

1:08 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC's final recruiting push for 2017