Meet the knuckleball pitcher in Congress who has redefined conservatives’ strike zone

1:41 Students train rescue dogs at Varela High Pause

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

1:15 Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:19 Birmingham Bowl report: USC offense will have to keep up with potent USF team

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

0:43 Three shot, one dead in Arthurtown near Shop Road