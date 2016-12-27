Potty parade: Toilets lined up outside N.C. official’s house create amusing mystery

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals Pause

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

1:12 Columbia church now home to historical marker

2:06 Clemson S Jadar Johnson not impressed by J.T. Barrett's passing