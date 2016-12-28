Think sharks are scary? There’s a new critter swimming in this bay

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

1:12 Columbia church now home to historical marker

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works