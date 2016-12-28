Carrie Fisher’s beloved dog has his own legacy, and a heartbreaking farewell

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 Pause

2:37 Tennessee family battles HOA after daughter is nearly strangled

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:24 Clemson DL Christian Wilkins expects Fiesta Bowl to be decided in trenches

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender