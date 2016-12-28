Fans, celebrities react in shock as Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher

2:06 Combating cancer a wreath at a time Pause

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

1:15 What South Florida thinks of the Gamecocks

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot'

2:02 Will Muschamp, Gamecocks at Birmingham Bowl pep rally

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

1:28 USF QB Quinton Flowers recalls Muschamp recruiting him

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges