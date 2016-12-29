200 pushups or jail? Officer gives pot-smoking teen a novel option

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana Pause

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:02 Will Muschamp, Gamecocks at Birmingham Bowl pep rally