A mixed martial arts fighter quit a title fight. Now he wants Congress to help

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana Pause

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

3:17 Dallas police chief recites Stevie Wonder song to honor officers

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

1:02 John Latina works with USC offensive linemen