December 29, 2016 5:12 PM

Eaglet egg may be hatching on live cam

By Sara Nealeigh

North Fort Myers, Fla.

Much as the popular Hatchimals – toys that “hatched” from an egg-like shell – created a craze during holidays, watching a real egg hatch in real time has captured the interest of the nation.

We’ve been watching the live Southwest Florida Eagle Cam for three days, and it looks like one of the eggs may have begun to hatch.

The eagle Harriet stood up to reposition herself, and you could glimpse what looked like a crack in one of the eggs.

The arrival of Harriet’s little eagles has captured the attention of tens of thousands of viewers.

Dick Pritchett Real Estate Inc. set up their Southwest Florida Eagle Cam four years ago, sharing the bird’s eye view of an eagle’s nest to 16 million people worldwide.

Harriet the American bald eagle and her mate named M15 laid her first egg in season five this year on Nov. 22. Her second egg came three days later.

According to the National Eagle Center, the incubation period for an eagle egg is about 35 days.

How long do you think it will be before we see an eaglet?

Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

After nearly three months of treatment, recovery and rehabilitation at the UCDavis veterinary hospital and California Raptor Center, volunteers released this bald eagle back into the wild in Modoc County, near where it was found. The bird had a fractured

Sara Remmes UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine

