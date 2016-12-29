Boss offers a Caribbean cruise to his employees — all 800 of them

What did you get as an employee bonus this year?
A gift card? A turkey?
Nothing?
More than 800 employees at a cabinet company in Iowa have been offered a Caribbean cruise next month, compliments of the boss.
Jealous?
Gary Bertch, president of Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing in Waterloo, announced the trip on the company’s Facebook page.
This isn’t the first time this company has taken its employees on a huge vacation together.
Even more jealous?
Carnival Cruise Line is ready for them, Bertch said. “The first time we had them we ran them out of beer,” he told the newspaper. “We’ve learned they stocked extra for our trip this time so we don’t run out.”
Bertch offered the cruise to his employees as an incentive.
“We just tried to get all of our people pumped up a little more to achieve the various goals, both customer-oriented goals and financial goals,” he told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.
The prospect of sand and surf worked. The company met its goals this year, Bertch said. Now employees leave on Jan. 8 for a weeklong cruise, including a stop on the Mexican island of Cozumel.
“We’ve got four charter aircraft that will be flying directly to Miami Sunday and staying at a nice five-star hotel,” Bertch told the newspaper. “Then on Monday, we’ll bus over from the hotel to the port and load up on the ship.”
The company has taken employees to Acapulco and Hawaii in the past, but hadn’t offered a group vacation since 2005 as it dug its way out of the recession.
As news of the trip made the rounds, Facebook commenters praised Bertch for rewarding his employees for a job well done — and some even pledged to do business with the company because of it.
Thanks in part to social media, the trip has also caught the attention of media worldwide.
“It’s good for the company,” Bertch told the local newspaper. “I want them (media outlets) to understand, this is about our associates.
“I think it’s nice. Our people will enjoy knowing they’re getting attention around the country and beyond. But that’s humbling, too.”
The company offered the trip to more than 800 employees. More than 600 signed up, with the rest taking a cash option, the newspaper reported.
