In Alaska, a shortage of pilots to connect many far-flung dots

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana Pause

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault