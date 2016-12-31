‘Bigly’ makes college’s list of words to be banned

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot' Pause

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

3:48 Jimbo Fisher: Seminoles proud to be playing in the Orange Bowl game

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

4:22 Dashcam video of Rep. Chris Corley arrest

6:35 Hurst, Allen-Williams with key takeaways from bowl game