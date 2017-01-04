Parents’ obesity could be linked to kids’ slower development, study says

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab Pause

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

1:01 Students rap and dance their way through long division problems

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients

2:23 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

0:45 Beaufort woman finds grenade in her backyard