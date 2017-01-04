In a U-turn, some Republicans now see WikiLeaks’ Assange in positive light

2:23 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County Pause

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

0:45 Beaufort woman finds grenade in her backyard