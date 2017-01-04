A mother’s emotional plea keeps girl charged in her daughter’s death out of prison

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?' Pause

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

1:08 Ivanka Trump in Charlotte

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail